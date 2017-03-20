An ample body of research has shown that oxidative stress plays a key role in the development of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. As a result, antioxidant supplements have been proposed as preventive measures against dementia. A new trial, however, tests the effect of vitamin E and selenium on aging men and finds no evidence that they have therapeutic value.

New research investigates the effects of antioxidant supplements on dementia and does not recommend vitamin E or selenium as preventive agents.

In neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease or Parkinson’s disease, brain cells die slowly but irreversibly. While researchers do not know exactly what causes dementia and other neurodegenerative conditions, the process of oxidative stress has been shown to play a key role.

Oxidative stress is a process commonly associated with advancing age. It is a form of physiological damage on the body caused by an accumulation of free radicals.

A healthy body normally maintains a balance between free radicals and antioxidants, but when free radicals are found in overwhelming numbers, our body’s lipids, proteins, and DNA are damaged, thus causing a number of diseases.

Therefore, some studies have suggested that an intake of antioxidants from dietary supplements may help to restore the body’s antioxidant/free radicals balance, with a specific focus on the benefits of antioxidants on cognitive impairment.

Vitamin E and selenium have both been shown to have antioxidant properties. A new study – by Richard J. Kryscio, Ph.D., of the University of Kentucky in Lexington, and his colleagues – presents the results of a clinical trial that examined the ability of these two supplements to ward off dementia in asymptomatic older men.