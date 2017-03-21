Depression affects the well-being of a significant number of adults in the United States. Although medication is available for treating clinical depression, some of these drugs take a long time to work or may pose health risks because of their side effects. However, a new mouse study paves the way for a more effective treatment of depression in humans.

Share on Pinterest A new mouse study finds an innovative avenue for developing more effective antidepressant medication.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that 8 million U.S. individuals were diagnosed with major depressive disorder between 2009 and 2010, and that the condition accounted for almost 43,000 deaths during that time.

Treatment options available for people with depression include psychotherapy and medication. Antidepressants work for most people, however for others, the side effects pose serious health risks. The medication may lead to suicidal thoughts or even suicide attempts in some people, especially during the initial period of 2 to 4 weeks before the drugs start to work.

In an attempt to come up with a better alternative to the antidepressants currently on the market, researchers from the University of California (UC) San Diego School of Medicine have set out to study depression in mice. The team – led by Abraham Palmer, Ph.D., professor of psychiatry and vice chair for basic research at the UC San Diego School of Medicine – found that inhibiting a certain enzyme alleviates symptoms of depression in mice.

The findings were published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.