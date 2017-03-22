While it is not yet clear what causes Alzheimer’s disease, researchers are examining a variety of genetic, environmental, and lifestyle causes. New research examines some of the key brain regions involved in the development of Alzheimer’s and finds several fatty acids to be associated with this form of dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Association estimate that every 66 seconds, an adult in the United States develops Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Alzheimer’s-related mortality has increased by as much as 89 percent since the year 2000.

Researchers are hard at work trying to understand what causes AD. It is estimated that the disease affects 1 in 3 older adults in the U.S., and understanding why Alzheimer’s tends to strike seniors, in particular, is at the heart of the medical community’s research efforts.

Researchers are studying late-onset Alzheimer’s in the context of age-related brain changes. A new study – published in the journal PLOS Medicine – looks at how fatty acid metabolites in the brain tissue of healthy seniors behave and affect the participants’ cognitive abilities.

The international research team – led by Cristina Legido-Quigley of King’s College London in the United Kingdom, and Madhav Thambisetty of the National Institute on Aging in the U.S. – conducted a nontargeted metabolite profiling study that analyzed the concentration of 100 different fatty acid metabolites in the brain tissues of seniors who participated in the Baltimore Longitudinal Study of Aging.

The participants were assessed cognitively in the year prior to their deaths, and their brain tissue was tested for neuropathologies during autopsy.

Legido-Quigley and her colleagues divided the participants into three groups: 14 participants had healthy brains, 15 had a neuropathological buildup of the tau protein or a buildup of amyloid plaque, but no memory problems, and a final group of 14 participants had AD.

Amyloid plaques and tau tangles are abnormal clusters of protein and bundles of fiber, respectively, which are considered to be the main features of AD.