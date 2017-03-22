Having a poor sense of smell in later life may have negative implications for a woman’s social life, a new study suggests.

Researchers found that older women who performed poorly on an odor identification test had less active social lives, compared with women who performed well on the odor test.

Senior study author Johan Lundström, Ph.D., of the Monell Chemical Senses Center in Philadelphia, PA, and colleagues recently published their results in the journal Scientific Reports.

As we age, our senses decline. According to a study cited by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), almost a quarter of women and around 11 percent of men aged between 60 and 69 report problems with their sense of smell.

Previous studies have associated a decline in sense of smell with increased risk of certain neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.

For their study, Lundström and colleagues set out to determine whether a loss of sense of smell in later life might influence social behavior. “You hear anecdotal accounts from women who have lost their sense of smell about having fewer friends than they had previously,” notes Lundström.