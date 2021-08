Headache, nausea, vomiting, dehydration – these are just some of the symptoms of a hangover that many of us would rather forget. But for people with a family history of alcoholism, this might be easier said than done.

Researchers found that people who have a family history of alcohol use disorders are more likely to remember hangovers after a night of heavy drinking than those without alcoholism in their families.

Study leader Dr. Richard Stephens, a psychologist at Keele University in the United Kingdom, and his team recently reported their findings in the journal Psychopharmacology.

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, studies have shown that alcohol use disorders can run in families, with genetics accounting for around 50 percent of the risk of alcoholism.

With this in mind, Dr. Stephens and colleagues set out to investigate whether a family history of drinking problems might also influence a person’s risk of hangovers.