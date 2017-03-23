Modern medicine relies hugely on the ability to attach and implant devices to and in the human body to treat a wide range of diseases and conditions. However, a big problem with their use is the fact that they offer prime real estate for the colonization of bacteria into resilient and hard-to-treat “biofilms” that result in chronic infections and increased treatment costs. Now, a new study offers a possible solution in the form of a small molecule that blocks the ability of a particularly stubborn and common infectious bacterium to form biofilms.

The researchers – including microbiologists from Trinity College Dublin in Ireland – report their findings in the journal PNAS.

Bacteria generally exist in two states: as individual cells (planktonic state) or as organized colonies that stick to surfaces and are held together by a slimy, extracellular matrix made of molecules that they excrete.

As biofilms, bacteria can adhere to any natural or manmade surface. For example they can be found on submerged surfaces in nonsterile water and cause enormous problems for the maintenance of ship hulls, oil pipelines, and drinking water supplies. They are also a big problem for the food industry.

Even if a sterile surface is submerged – whether into seawater or fresh water – it almost immediately begins to be covered with a bacterial biofilm. In fact, one of the first thorough studies of biofilms was carried out in an alpine stream.

Bacterial biofilms can develop on many surfaces in and on the body, such as in chronic wounds, on the skin, in the gut, and in dental plaque. They are also thought to contribute to pneumonia in cystic fibrosis patients.