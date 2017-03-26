Recent findings, published in the journal Science, provide new insight into the way a simple word – “you” – can help us understand negative experiences and extract meaning from them.

Share on Pinterest A new study finds extra meaning in the simplest of words.

The word “you” is one of the most commonly used in the English language. Its primary use is to address a specific person – for instance, “how are you?” – but it also has a broader meaning.

“You” can be used to talk about people in general; as an example: “You win some, you lose some.” In this case, it is talking about the population at large rather than an individual. This is referred to as the generic-you.

Although the word is common, little study has been carried out to examine why we use the different types of the “you” and how its usage affects our psychology.

A group of researchers – led by Ariana Orvell of the Department of Psychology at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor – designed a range of experiments to investigate the use of generic-you in more detail; they wanted to get a better understanding of when it is used and what it means for the user. The authors explain their assumptions:

“Here, we suggest that generic-you is a linguistic mechanism that people use to make meaning from human experience – to derive insights that extend beyond the self – and that it does so by expressing norms.”

In the first three experiments, participants were asked “you” questions that were slightly differently worded in each case. The questions surrounded everyday items – for instance, people in the general condition were asked: “What should you do with hammers?” Those in the personal condition were asked: “What do you like to do with hammers?”

In this preliminary round of experiments, the team found that, in the general condition, people more often used the generic-you to discuss general norms than when they were talking about personal preferences. So the generic-you was more likely to make an appearance when asked: “When should you wear a shirt?” than when asked: “When do you like to wear shirts?”