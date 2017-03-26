What is the recipe for a happy marriage? According to a new study, sex is a key ingredient. Researchers have found that sexual intercourse produces an “afterglow” that lasts for 2 days. What is more, this afterglow may boost long-term relationship satisfaction.

Lead author Andrea Meltzer, of Florida State University, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the journal Psychological Science.

A number of studies have shown that sex contributes to short-term bonding between partners, but the researchers note that the majority of couples do not engage in sexual activity every day.

According to the International Society of Sexual Medicine, only 21 percent of married men and 24 percent of married women have sex on 4 or more days each week.

So what bonds partners in between sexual activity?

Meltzer and colleagues speculated that sex produces an afterglow, or a period of sexual satisfaction, that enhances partner bonding in the periods between sexual activity, and that this boosts relationship satisfaction in the long term.

The researchers tested this theory by analyzing the data of two studies, which included a total of 214 newlywed couples.

As part of the studies, the couples were required to complete a daily diary for 14 days. Each day, spouses were asked to report whether they had engaged in sexual activity with their partner, as well as how satisfied they were with their sex life.

Couples were also asked to rate their relationship satisfaction, marital satisfaction, and partner satisfaction on a daily basis.

Additionally, the marital satisfaction of each couple was analyzed at study baseline and 4-6 months later at a follow-up assessment.