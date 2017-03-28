Hundreds of thousands of people in the United States are living with a brain tumor. Gliomas are a particular category of malignant brain tumor that includes glioblastoma – a tumor with a low survival rate. New research uncovers genetic variants associated with an increased risk of glioma.

A new genetic study carried out by a team of international researchers from the United Kingdom, Europe, and the U.S. identifies 13 new genetic errors that correlate with a high risk of glioma. The findings were published in the journal Nature Genetics.

The National Brain Tumor Society estimate that 688,096 U.S. individuals have a brain tumor, and nearly 140,000 of these are malignant.

Brain tumors are quite aggressive and difficult to treat, with an average of only 34.4 percent of the patients surviving 5 years after their initial diagnosis.

Of the different types of brain tumor, glioma is the most common. It describes a type of tumor that grows from the brain’s glial cells, which can be found around the neurons, supporting the nerve cells.

Across all brain tumors, gliomas account for approximately 27 percent and are estimated to cause 13,000 yearly cancer deaths in the U.S., according to research quoted in the new study. Gliomas are usually divided into glioblastomas (GBMs) and non-GBM tumors. Patients diagnosed with GBMs have a survival rate as low as 5 percent.

The authors of the new study note that little is known about the environmental factors that contribute to the risk of being diagnosed with glioma. The researchers set out to examine the genetic background for glioma risk.