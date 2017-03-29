Hundreds of thousands of Americans have a spinal cord injury, and many of those affected are paralyzed from the shoulders down. For these patients, neuroprosthetic technology may offer some hope. A new study showcases a man with quadriplegia who has managed to move his arms and hands using the new technology.

Study participant Bill Kochevar is the first patient with quadriplegia who was able move his arms and hands using neuro-prosthetic technology.

It is currently estimated that between 243,000 and 347,000 people in the United States are living with spinal cord injury (SCI), and almost half of these people are considered quadriplegic.

Quadriplegia – also called tetraplegia – refers to the partial or complete paralysis of all four limbs. Patients with quadriplegia are typically paralyzed completely from the neck down as a result of an SCI.

A new study, published in The Lancet, reports on a groundbreaking neuroprosthetic technology that has allowed a patient with quadriplegia to move his arms using only his thoughts.

The new technology – based on a functional electrical stimulation system – does not remedy paralysis. Rather, it works around it by providing the patient with a device that bridges the SCI-induced gap between his brain and his muscles.

The researchers – led by Dr. Bolu Ajiboye of Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH – have surgically implanted sensors in the patient’s brain area responsible for motor control. They created a brain-computer interface that then enabled the patient to “tell” the computer how to move his arms.