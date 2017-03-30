Sore throat, runny or stuffed nose, cough, headache – the symptoms of the common cold have gripped us all at one point or another. According to a new study, however, the severity of such symptoms may depend on one’s feelings of loneliness.

Led by researchers from Rice University in Houston, TX, the study found that people who felt lonely reported worse cold symptoms than individuals who did not feel lonely.

Study co-author Angie LeRoy, a graduate psychology student at Rice University, and colleagues recently reported their results in the journal Health Psychology.

According to a 2016 survey, around 72 percent of people in the United States report feeling lonely. Of these individuals, around 31 percent report feeling lonely at least once a week.

Feeling socially isolated can take its toll on psychological well-being, raising the risk of anxiety and depression, but its effects do not end there.

Loneliness can have serious implications for physical health, too. A study reported by Medical News Today in 2016, for example, associated loneliness with an increased risk of heart disease and stroke.

“Research has shown that loneliness puts people at risk for early death and other physical illnesses,” LeRoy notes. “But nothing had been done to look at an acute but temporary illness that we’re all vulnerable to – the common cold.”

For their study, LeRoy and colleagues investigated how feelings of loneliness might affect the risk of catching the common cold, as well as the severity of cold symptoms.