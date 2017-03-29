An increasing number of women diagnosed with cancer in one breast choose to have the other breast surgically removed as well, according to a new study co-led by the American Cancer Society.

With the exception of skin cancers, breast cancer is the most common form of cancer among women in the United States, making up almost a third (or 29 percent) of all new cancer diagnoses.

Although breast cancer is the second leading cancer-related cause of death among women, the rates of breast cancer mortality have been declining over the years. This is presumably due to medical advances and public awareness campaigns, which have prompted women to get checked and detect the cancer early.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) underscore the importance of regular screening and early detection among middle-aged women for successful cancer treatment and prevention.

A new study – published in the journal JAMA Surgery – investigates the number of women who are diagnosed with early-stage cancer in one breast and opt for a preventive mastectomy in the other breast. The research was carried out by scientists from the ACS in collaboration with Emory University in Atlanta, GA, and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Brigham and Women’s Hospital, which are both in Boston, MA.

The preventive surgery is called contralateral prophylactic mastectomy (CPM). As the authors of the new study point out, the use of CPM has increased significantly in the U.S. over the past 10 years, even though the evidence that it improves survival rates is insufficient.