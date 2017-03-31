Tourette syndrome is a neurological disease in which patients make a series of repetitive, involuntary movements and sounds that are commonly referred to as ‘tics’. A new study uses a computational model to simulate the neurological basis for the illness, which could help researchers to design new therapies in the future.

Share on Pinterest The new model shows that Tourette ‘tics’ are triggered by the interplay between key brain areas.

Image credit: Beste Ozcan



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that in the United States, 1 in 360 children aged between 6 and 17 years receive a Tourette syndrome diagnosis. However, the CDC also suggest that the numbers may be higher than this, as the disease often goes undiagnosed.

The tics that accompany the disease vary in complexity. Some of them can be fairly simple – such as blinking, for instance – while others may involve touching objects, repeating the same words, or making obscene gestures.

Some of the motor tics that occur in the disease – such as sniffing, blinking, grimacing, or shrugging – were, until now, thought to occur in a single area of the brain called the basal ganglia.

The basal ganglia is a group of interconnected subcortical nuclei – found at the base of the forebrain, deeply embedded in the brain’s hemispheres – that are involved in motor control and other executive functions and behaviors.

The new research, however, suggests that the syndrome is not restricted to a single region, but it may be associated with multiple areas of the brain that interact to cause the tics.

The findings were published in the journal PLOS Computational Biology, and the research team was led by Daniele Caligiore of the National Research Council in Italy.