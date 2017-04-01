The latest Annual Report to the Nation on the Status of Cancer finds that, with the exception of two forms of cancer, 5-year survival rates for almost all cancer types have increased significantly.

The latest Annual Report to the Nation shows that cancer death rates continue to drop.

Since 1998, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Cancer Institute (NCI) – both parts of the Department of Health and Human Services – together with the American Cancer Society and the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries (NAACCR) have collaborated to create the Annual Report to the Nation on the Status of Cancer .

The document offers information on the incidence and mortality trends in the United States. The previous report – published in March 2016 – gathered data between 1975 and 2012, and it revealed an increase in the incidence of liver cancer.

This latest report – published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute – examines clinical data collected between 1975 and 2014, and it shows a significant decrease in the number of deaths caused by nearly all types of cancer, with the exception of two.

The study – led by Ahmedin Jemal, Ph.D., of the American Cancer Society – also looks at survival rates as a way of evaluating the progress made in the fight against cancer. As Jemal explains, “while trends in death rates are the most commonly used measure to assess progress against cancer, survival trends are also an important measure to evaluate progress in improvement of cancer outcomes.”