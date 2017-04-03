A new study finds that adults with post-traumatic stress disorder are much more likely to experience sleep disorders, gastrointestinal problems, cardiovascular diseases, and numerous other health conditions. As such, researchers say that post-traumatic stress disorder should be considered a systemic disorder, as opposed to just a psychological condition.

According to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, around 7 to 8 percent of the U.S. population experience post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) at some point in their lives.

PTSD normally arises as a result of witnessing a shocking, dangerous, or life-threatening event, and it is particularly common among people in the military.

Symptoms of PTSD may include flashbacks of the traumatic event, nightmares, frightening thoughts, tense feelings, and avoidance of places or objects that cause memories of the traumatic event to resurface.

With these symptoms in mind, PTSD is considered to be a mental health disorder. However, researchers of the new study – including Sarah C. McLeay of the University of Queensland in Australia – suggest that PTSD should instead be viewed as a systemic disorder, due to its associated comorbidities.

The team came to this conclusion after conducting an analysis of 298 Australian veterans aged between 60 and 88 years who had fought in the Vietnam War.

All participants underwent psychological assessments and interviews in order to identify any symptoms of PTSD. Data on the presence of 171 other health conditions were also gathered.