It is well-known that prolonged exposure to high doses of antibiotics can increase tolerance and sometimes strengthen the very bacteria that antibiotics are trying to kill. New research, however, suggests that an extract from maple syrup may boost the efficacy of antibiotics and reduce their side effects.

Share on Pinterest New research shows that the phenolic extract from maple syrup can dramatically boost antibiotics’ efficacy in fighting off infection.

Antibiotics – the commonly used drugs that fight off bacteria – have been helping us to ward off infections for almost a century, since the invention of penicillin in 1929.

However, in recent years, antibiotics have been losing to certain forms of highly resistant bacteria known as “superbugs.”

In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that more than 2 million people in the United States are infected with these superbugs every year, and more than 23,000 die as a result.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) also warn against the dangers of developing resilient forms of gonorrhea, tuberculosis, and staph infections as a result of over-prescribing or misusing antibiotics. The NIH caution that antibiotics kill a lot of the “good” bacteria that are responsible for keeping the human body healthy and immune to infections.

A new study, however, offers hope in the fight against superbugs. A team of researchers at McGill University in Québec, Canada – led by Nathalie Tufenkji, Ph.D. – set out to examine the effects of a natural extract from maple syrup on the therapeutic action of antibiotics.

“Native populations in Canada have long used maple syrup to fight infections. I have always been interested in the science behind these folk medicines,” says Tufenkji, who came up with the idea of investigating the antimicrobial action of maple syrup extract while studying the same aspects in cranberry extracts.

The study – which is presented at the American Chemical Society’s 253rd National Meeting & Exposition in San Francisco, CA – suggests that maple syrup extract can drastically improve the action of antibiotics, without enhancing any of their side effects.