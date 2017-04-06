Few of us enjoy waking up early in the morning, but some people struggle more than most. According to a new study, if you fall asleep late and are finding it extremely hard to wake up early in the morning, you may have a genetic mutation that alters your circadian rhythm.

Some of us hit the snooze button far too many times before fully waking up. People who struggle to wake up early in the morning but have no problem staying up late are popularly referred to as “night owls.”

Night owl behavior is often diagnosed as delayed sleep phase disorder (DSPD) by sleep clinicians. DSPD is estimated to affect 15 percent of the population of the United States.

People with DSPD have a delayed circadian rhythm. The 24-hour circadian clock aligns the internal physiology of organisms with the environment, but people with DSPD experience a delayed onset of sleep.

DSPD is the most common form of circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Sleep disorders are associated with depression, cardiovascular disease, anxiety, and diabetes.

New research, published in the journal Cell, identifies a genetic mutation that may be responsible for altering the human circadian clock in night owl types.

The researchers – led by Michael Young, who is Richard and Jeanne Fisher Professor and head of the Laboratory of Genetics at The Rockefeller University in New York – think that a mutation in the CRY1 gene may cause sleep onset delay.