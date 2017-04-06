Past studies have associated yo-yo dieting with increased risk of poor heart health. For individuals with pre-existing heart disease, however, new research finds that the health consequences of repeatedly losing and gaining weight may be even more severe.

Share on Pinterest Researchers have found that yo-yo dieting may have serious health implications for people with coronary heart disease.

Researchers found that people with coronary heart disease who had experienced large fluctuations in weight over an average of 4.7 years were at much higher risk of heart attack, stroke, and death than people who experienced little change in body weight.

Lead study author Dr. Sripal Bangalore, of the Cardiovascular Clinical Research Center at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York, and colleagues recently reported their results in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Yo-yo dieting – also known as “weight cycling” or the “yo-yo effect” – is defined as repeated cycles of weight loss and weight gain.

A number of studies have documented the possible health risks of yo-yo dieting. One study reported by Medical News Today last year, for example, uncovered a link between weight cycling and greater risk of death from heart disease.

The new research from Dr. Bangalore and colleagues builds on those findings, revealing how yo-yo dieting may impact the health of individuals who have pre-existing coronary heart disease.

Coronary heart disease (CHD) – also referred to as coronary artery disease – is the most common form of heart disease among men and women in the United States. Each year, the condition kills more than 370,000 people in the country.

CHD is characterized by atherosclerosis – the buildup of plaque in the coronary arteries, which are those that supply the heart with oxygen-rich blood. This plaque buildup may block the blood supply to the heart, which can lead to angina (severe chest pain) or heart attack.