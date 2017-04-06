New research finds that using a drug to “soften” tumors before chemotherapy doubles survival and reduces cancer spread in mouse models of pancreatic cancer – a disease with a low survival rate and few treatments for inoperable tumors.

Share on Pinterest Pancreatic cancer is often only diagnosed once it is advanced, leaving patients with inoperable tumors and few treatment options.

The study – led by a team from the Garvan Institute of Medical Research in Sydney, Australia – is published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

Dr. Marina Pajic and Dr. Paul Timpson, both of Garvan’s Kinghorn Cancer Centre, co-led the research. Dr. Timpson says that the vision of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network – to double pancreatic cancer survival by 2020 – inspired pancreatic cancer researchers from around the world to come together and work on the study.

Pancreatic cancer starts in the cells of the pancreas – a narrow, six-inch-long fish-shaped organ that sits behind the stomach.

The pancreas contains two main types of cell: exocrine cells that make enzymes for digestion, and endocrine cells that make hormones such as insulin and glucagon for controlling blood sugar. The vast majority of pancreatic cancers start in exocrine cells.

Unfortunately, as the early symptoms are vague and difficult to pin down, pancreatic cancer is often only diagnosed once it is advanced, leaving patients with inoperable tumors and few treatment options.

The dismal survival rate of just 7 percent has not altered much in 40 years, note the study authors.

Estimates from the American Cancer Society suggest that, in the United States, around 53,670 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and 43,090 people will die of the disease in 2017.