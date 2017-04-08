Each year, up to 50 million people in the United States are affected by acne, making it the most common skin condition in the country. In a new study, researchers have uncovered new information about the causes of acne, which could change the way the condition is treated.

Share on Pinterest Researchers identified differences in strains of P. acnes between people with and without acne.

Study leader Dr. Huiying Li, of the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA), and colleagues suggest that acne may not be caused by the presence of a specific strain of bacteria.

In their study, the researchers uncovered evidence that the balance of bacteria on the skin may play a key role in acne development.

Dr. Li and team recently presented their findings at the Microbiology Society’s 2017 annual conference, held in the United Kingdom.

Acne is a chronic, inflammatory skin disease characterized by the development of papules, blackheads, whiteheads, nodules, cysts, and other types of pimples.

The areas of the body most affected by acne are the face, neck, chest, shoulders, and back. This is because these areas have high numbers of sebaceous glands. These are glands in the skin follicles that produce sebum – an oily substance that lubricates the hair and skin.

Sometimes, however, too much sebum is produced. This can clog the pores, creating a desirable environment for bacteria to thrive, which can lead to inflammation and acne development.

The bacterium Propionibacterium acnes is considered a key player in acne development. Studies have shown that P. acnes uses sebum as a source of energy, and its presence in the pores initiates an immune response that triggers inflammation.

However, P. acnes is highly abundant in the pores of individuals with and without acne, which indicates that it is not simply the presence of this bacterium that drives the skin condition.