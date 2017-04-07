Atrial fibrillation affects millions of people worldwide and in the United States. New research suggests that women with a larger body surface area may have an increased risk of atrial fibrillation – a type of arrhythmia that can have serious cardiovascular consequences if left untreated.

Share on Pinterest A new study suggests that older women with a large body size may have a threefold higher risk of A-fib.

Atrial fibrillation (A-fib) is a form of irregular heartbeat that affects more than 33 million people worldwide, and approximately 2.7 million people in the U.S.

The muscles of a healthy heart contract and relax regularly, pumping blood into the heart’s ventricles. In A-fib, however, the atria of the heart (or the upper chambers) beat irregularly, which prevents them from effectively moving blood into the ventricles.

If left untreated, the condition can cause blood clots, stroke, and a variety of cardiovascular complications, including heart failure. Approximately 15 to 20 percent of the people who have strokes also have A-fib.

A new, large-scale Swedish study – presented at EuroPrevent 2017, the annual congress of the European Association of Preventive Cardiology – investigates the link between body surface area (BSA) and the risk of A-fib in more than 1.5 million women.

Annika Rosengren, professor of internal medicine at the Sahlgrenska Academy of the University of Gothenburg in Sweden and co-author of the study, explains that the new research builds on a previous study that she also co-authored.

“Our research has previously shown that a large body size at age 20, and weight gain from age 20 to midlife, both independently increase the risk of atrial fibrillation in men. In this study, we investigated the impact of body size on atrial fibrillation risk in women.”