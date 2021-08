Atrial fibrillation affects millions of people worldwide and in the United States. New research suggests that women with a larger body surface area may have an increased risk of atrial fibrillation – a type of arrhythmia that can have serious cardiovascular consequences if left untreated. Share on Pinterest A new study suggests that older women with a large body size may have a threefold higher risk of A-fib. Atrial fibrillation (A-fib) is a form of irregular heartbeat that affects more than 33 million people worldwide, and approximately 2.7 million people in the U.S. The muscles of a healthy heart contract and relax regularly, pumping blood into the heart’s ventricles. In A-fib, however, the atria of the heart (or the upper chambers) beat irregularly, which prevents them from effectively moving blood into the ventricles. If left untreated, the condition can cause blood clots, stroke, and a variety of cardiovascular complications, including heart failure. Approximately 15 to 20 percent of the people who have strokes also have A-fib. A new, large-scale Swedish study – presented at EuroPrevent 2017, the annual congress of the European Association of Preventive Cardiology – investigates the link between body surface area (BSA) and the risk of A-fib in more than 1.5 million women. Annika Rosengren, professor of internal medicine at the Sahlgrenska Academy of the University of Gothenburg in Sweden and co-author of the study, explains that the new research builds on a previous study that she also co-authored. “Our research has previously shown that a large body size at age 20, and weight gain from age 20 to midlife, both independently increase the risk of atrial fibrillation in men. In this study, we investigated the impact of body size on atrial fibrillation risk in women.”

Women with the highest BSA 2.61 times more likely to have A-fib The study looked at 1,522,358 women who had their first pregnancy at an average age of 28 years. The researchers accessed clinical data on these women’s height, age, pregnancy, history of diabetes, high blood pressure, and smoking status from the Swedish Medical Birth Registry. The participants were followed clinically for more than 30 years, and data on A-fib-related hospital admissions were accessed from the Swedish Inpatient Registry. During the follow-up period, more than 7,000 women were hospitalized with A-fib. The average age at the time of hospitalization was 49 years. The team calculated the women’s BSA in square meters (m2) using a standard formula that considers weight and height. The researchers divided the women into four groups based on their BSA: those with a BSA of between 0.97 and 1.61 m2, those with a BSA between 1.61 and 1.71 m2, a third group with a BSA of 1.71 to 1.82 m2, and finally, those with a BSA of 1.82 to 3.02 m2. In ascending order of BSA, women in the second, third, and fourth groups had a 1.16, 1.55, and 2.61 times higher risk of A-fib compared with the women in the first and lowest BSA group. “We found that bigger women have a greater risk of atrial fibrillation. There was a stepwise elevation in risk with increasing body size. The group with the highest body surface area had nearly three times the risk as those with the lowest body surface area.” Prof. Annika Rosengren