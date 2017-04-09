Graying hair and coronary heart disease share some of the same mechanisms that come with aging. A new observational study links the two events, suggesting that gray hair may be an indicator of heart disease.

In atherosclerosis , plaque – which is made of cholesterol, fat, calcium, and other substances – starts building up inside the blood vessels. With time, this plaque becomes calcified, limiting the elasticity of the arteries and the supply of blood to the heart and other vital organs in the body.

If untreated, atherosclerosis may cause serious heart conditions including stroke, heart attack, and even heart failure.

One of the main cardiovascular events connected with atherosclerosis is coronary artery disease, also called coronary heart disease. This disease occurs as a consequence of plaque building up inside the coronary arteries – the two main blood-supplying arteries that start from the heart’s aorta.

It is well-known that aging is a risk factor for heart disease. Furthermore, atherosclerosis and graying hair have similar causes: the damaged DNA that comes with aging, increased oxidative stress , and the aging of cells.

A new observational study – presented at the EuroPrevent 2017 conference of the European Society of Cardiology – suggests that the amount of gray hair in adult men is correlated with an increased risk of heart disease.