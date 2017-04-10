New research suggests that a small protein involved in inflammation could be an effective target for drugs to treat inflammatory bowel disease, with particular benefit for the millions of patients who do not respond to the current standard therapy.

In IBD, the immune system mistakenly attacks the gut, resulting in chronic inflammation and severe symptoms, including pain, diarrhea, and passing blood.

The study – led by the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom – is published in the journal Nature Medicine.

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a general term for long-term conditions that cause painful inflammation in the digestive tract or gut.

The two most common forms of IBD are ulcerative colitis, which affects the large intestine, and Crohn’s disease, which affects the whole of the digestive tract.

In IBD, the immune system mistakenly attacks the cells of the intestines, giving rise to chronic inflammation. However, exactly why this happens is not well understood.

IBD is usually diagnosed early in life. Symptoms include pain and diarrhea, as well as blood passing from the rectum. Because it affects the gut’s ability to absorb nutrients, the disease can also contribute to anemia.

Estimates suggest that there are more than 1 million people in the United States and 2.5 million in Europe living with IBD.

The disease has also emerged in newly industrialized parts of the world, and it has evolved into a global disease that is increasing in every continent.