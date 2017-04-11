Researchers may have brought us closer to a cure for Parkinson’s disease, after finding a way to replace the brain cells destroyed by the disease.

Share on Pinterest Researchers have discovered a way to turn non-neuronal cells into dopamine-producing cells.

In a study published in the journal Nature Biotechnology, researchers reveal how they transformed non-neuronal brain cells into brain cells that produce dopamine.

Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that sends signals between the substantia nigra – a brain region important for movement and coordination – and other areas of the brain.

In the brains of people with Parkinson’s disease, dopamine-producing cells become damaged or destroyed. This leads to a loss of dopamine, which is responsible for the motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, including tremors and impaired balance.

Researchers have long been searching for ways to replace dopamine-producing cells in the brains of people with Parkinson’s.

One proposed strategy has been cell transplantation. Early efforts have involved the transplantation of dopamine neurons derived from fetal midbrain tissue.

“However, difficulties in obtaining and standardizing fetal tissue led to the search for alternative cell sources, such as stem cells or reprogrammed cells,” notes the research team, including Prof. Ernest Arenas, of the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden.