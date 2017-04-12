New research from Finland suggests that higher blood levels of indolepropionic acid – a product of gut bacteria that is increased by a fiber-rich diet – may help to protect against type 2 diabetes. Share on Pinterest The study suggests that having high blood levels of indolepropionic acid, which is a byproduct of gut bacteria, may protect against type 2 diabetes. Writing about the discovery in the journal Scientific Reports, the team – led by researchers from the University of Eastern Finland in Kuopio – suggests that it increases our understanding of the important part played by gut bacteria in the relationship between diet, metabolism, and health. Diabetes is a disease in which the blood contains too much sugar, or glucose – a vital source of energy for the body’s cells. If uncontrolled, high blood sugar can lead to blindness, kidney failure, heart disease, stroke, and amputation of lower limbs. Levels of blood sugar are regulated by the hormone insulin, which is made in the pancreas. The type of diabetes that develops depends on whether the high blood glucose results from lack of insulin (type 1 diabetes) or the body’s inability to use insulin (type 2 diabetes). Type 2 diabetes is by far the most common form of diabetes around the world and largely develops from being overweight and not exercising.

Molecular factors in type 2 diabetes less well-understood Once a disease occurring only in adults, the number of children with type 2 diabetes is now on the rise. Fast facts about diabetes Adults with diabetes have a two- to threefold higher risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Type 2 diabetes patients can be treated with oral medication, but they may also need insulin.

More than a fifth of healthcare spending in the U.S. is for people diagnosed with diabetes. Learn more about diabetes The global prevalence of diabetes among adults (90 percent of which is type 2 diabetes) has gone up from 4.7 percent in 1980 to 8.5 percent in 2014. In the United States, there are more than 29 million people living with diabetes. There are also 86 million living with prediabetes, a serious condition that raises the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and other lifelong health problems. In their study introduction, the researchers note that it is now well-known that factors such as genes, lifestyle, and diet can influence the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. However, what is less clear is what happens at the molecular level to link these factors to the disease. The new study uses metabolomics, a relatively new technology that allows scientists to quickly assess the metabolite profiles of people. Metabolites are molecules that cells in the body – including gut bacteria – produce as byproducts of their activity.