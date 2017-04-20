Umbilical cord blood could hold the key to restoring the learning and memory ability that declines with age, find researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine in California. Providing older mice with injections of human umbilical cord blood revitalized their brain function. The researchers suggest that it is likely that similar beneficial effects would be seen in humans.

The research, published in Nature, has the potential to lead to new treatments for age-associated declines in mental ability.

Aging drives changes in neuronal and cognitive function, which affect signals between the brain and other areas of the body, as well as thinking, understanding, learning, and remembering. The decline of these abilities is linked with many neurological disorders.

A previous study demonstrated that when young mice’s plasma – the cell-free part of blood – was injected into old mice, their performance in memory and learning tests improved.

The new study demonstrates that human plasma can also improve the memory and learning of older mice. Moreover, as the biological and behavioral characteristics of mice closely resemble those of humans, the discovery increases the likelihood that younger plasma would benefit older people’s cognitive ability.

Specifically, the team pinpointed a protein in the umbilical cord plasma – which is abundant in human umbilical cord blood but decreases with age – that was capable of mimicking the rejuvenating effect on old mice’s brain function without the need to inject the rest of the plasma. This single protein could prove useful from a drug development perspective.

“Neuroscientists have ignored it and are still ignoring it, but to me it’s remarkable that something in your blood can influence the way you think,” says the study’s senior author, Tony Wyss-Coray, Ph.D., a professor of neurology and neurological sciences as well as a senior research career scientist at the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System in California. The lead author of the study was Joseph Castellano, Ph.D., an instructor of neurology and neurological sciences.