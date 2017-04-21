Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease is a serious condition and a growing concern in Western societies. A recent, large-scale study finds an increase in risk with the consumption of animal protein.

Share on Pinterest New research concludes that consuming meat might increase the risk of developing NAFLD.

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), as the name suggests, is a buildup of fat in the cells of the liver that is not related to alcohol consumption.

Although the liver contains quantities of fat in healthy individuals, if this quantity exceeds 5 to 10 percent of the total weight of the liver, it is considered as NAFLD.

NAFLD is a serious condition. It can lead to permanent scarring of the liver (known as cirrhosis) and potentially contribute to liver dysfunction and cancer. It is also a risk factor for type 2 diabetes, atherosclerosis, and other cardiovascular diseases.

Because one of the risk factors for developing NAFLD is obesity, the condition is increasing in line with the obesity epidemic. Currently, an estimated 20 to 30 percent of Western adults are thought to have NAFLD. Globally, as many as 1 billion people may have NAFLD.

In the early stages, weight loss and other lifestyle changes can be enough to prevent the disease from progressing to liver damage. Recent research also infers that the types of foods we eat might also play a role in the disease. To date, however, it has not been possible to draw exact dietary guidelines.

As lead study author Dr. Louise Alferink, from the Erasmus Medical Centre in Rotterdam, in the Netherlands, explains: “A healthy lifestyle is the cornerstone of treatment in patients with NAFLD, but specific dietary recommendations are lacking.”