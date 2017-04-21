Fungi could harbor a vast treasure trove for new drugs to fight infections caused by bacteria and other microbes. This was the conclusion that scientists from the Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg, Sweden, came to after scanning the genomes of several species of fungi and identifying more than 1,000 pathways that make bioactive compounds. The team believes that the finding could be an important step toward solving the global problem of antibiotic resistance.

Share on Pinterest Researchers believe that fungi – such as the 10 different Penicillium species shown here (each grown on two different media) – harbor a vast potential source of new antibiotics to fight infectious diseases.

Image credit: Chalmers University of Technology

The researchers report their findings in a paper published in the journal Nature Microbiology.

Antibiotics are drugs that treat and prevent bacterial infections – either by killing the bacteria or by stopping their spread. Antibiotic resistance arises when the bacteria change after being exposed to these compounds.

Since the 1940s, antibiotics and other antimicrobial drugs have dramatically reduced illnesses and deaths from infections caused by microbes.

However, due to the prolonged and widespread use of these drugs, the bacteria and other disease-causing microbes that the medicines are designed to kill have evolved the ability to survive them.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at least 2 million people contract antibiotic-resistant infections and more than 23,000 people die from them in the United States every year.

The illnesses caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria – which can infect animals as well as humans – are becoming much harder to treat than those caused by non-resistant bacteria.