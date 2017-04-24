As they find out more about the cell biology of multiple sclerosis, scientists are gradually unraveling the mysteries of the disease, although the exact causes are still unclear. Now, a new study continues this progress with a significant discovery about a new cellular mechanism. It suggests that high levels of the protein Rab32 disrupt key communications involving mitochondria. The disruption causes these “cellular batteries” to misbehave, leading to the toxic effects seen in the brain cells of people with multiple sclerosis.

Share on Pinterest MS researchers are becoming increasingly interested in mitochondria, which are tiny components inside cells that make energy for the cell.

The new study is the work of researchers from the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom and the University of Alberta in Canada. They report their findings in the Journal of Neuroinflammation.

Co-author Paul Eggleton, an immunologist and professor at the University of Exeter Medical School, says that multiple sclerosis can have a “devastating impact on people’s lives,” and yet, unfortunately, the present situation is that “all medicine can offer is treatment and therapy for the symptoms.”

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease in which the immune system mistakenly attacks tissue of the central nervous system – which comprises the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerve.

As the disease progresses, it destroys more and more of the fatty myelin sheath that insulates and protects the nerve fibers that send electrical messages in the central nervous system.

This destruction can lead to brain damage, vision impairment, pain, altered sensation, extreme fatigue, problems with movement, and other symptoms.