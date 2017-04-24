A new study suggests that there may be a simple way to help reduce the risk of liver cancer and extend lifespan: consume mushrooms, soy, whole grains, aged cheese, and other foods rich in spermidine.

Share on Pinterest Spermidine – a compound found in aged cheese and other foods – may help to increase lifespan, say researchers.

Researchers found that mice fed an oral supplement of spermidine were less likely to develop liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) – the most common form of liver cancer – compared with rodents that did not receive the supplement.

Furthermore, the research team – from Texas A&M University in College Station – found that spermidine increased the lifespan of mice by as much as 25 percent.

Study co-author Leyuan Liu, Ph.D., of the Institute of Biosciences & Technology at Texas A&M, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the journal Cancer Research.

Spermidine is a polyamine – a compound that has at least two amino groups – that was originally isolated from sperm, hence its name. Spermidine is also naturally found in a variety of food products , including aged cheese, mushrooms, legumes, soy, whole grains, and corn.

Previous research has suggested that dietary spermidine may have health benefits. One study published in Nature Medicine last year, for example, associated oral supplementation of spermidine with better heart health and longevity in mice, while a more recent study linked the compound to reduced blood pressure .

For this latest study, Liu and colleagues investigated whether spermidine might have anti-cancer properties.