Taking low-dose aspirin at least three times per week may reduce women’s risk of breast cancer by up to 20 percent, a new study suggests.

Share on Pinterest Researchers have found a link between low-dose aspirin and reduced risk of breast cancer.

Study co-author Leslie Bernstein, Ph.D., of the Division of Biomarkers of Early Detection and Prevention at the City of Hope Beckman Research Institute in Monrovia, CA, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the journal Breast Cancer Research.

After skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the United States. This year, more than 252,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed.

Previous research has suggested that there may be a link between daily aspirin use and lower risk of breast cancer.

However, according to Bernstein and colleagues, few studies have investigated the effects of aspirin use on the risk of certain breast cancer subtypes, and it has been unclear as to whether low-dose aspirin, or “baby” aspirin, protects against breast cancer.

With this in mind, the researchers set out to determine the effects of low-dose aspirin – defined as a dose of 81 milligrams – on the risk of breast cancer overall, as well as its effects on breast cancer subtypes defined by hormone receptor (HR) status and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) expression.

HR status is whether or not the breast cancer cells contain receptors for the hormones estrogen or progesterone. For example, breast cancer cells that possess receptors for estrogen would be deemed estrogen receptor-positive (ER-positive).

HER2 status is whether or not breast cancer cells contains too many HER2 receptors, which can fuel breast cancer growth.