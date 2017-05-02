Many of us may have noticed – with a fair degree of apprehension – that we tend to gain weight a lot more easily as we age. The general perception is that this is due to poor lifestyle choices, but a new study suggests that an enzyme may be responsible for midlife weight gain.

As we age, we tend to gain weight a lot quicker, particularly around the abdomen. A new study suggests that we can prevent midlife weight gain by inhibiting a certain enzyme.

Billions of people struggle with weight gain and obesity in the United States and across the globe. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that over a third of the U.S. population are obese, and the World Health Organization (WHO) estimate that almost 2 billion adults are overweight worldwide.

Obesity can generally be prevented with a healthful diet and plenty of exercise, but sometimes we continue to gain weight despite our best efforts. For instance, people tend to gain weight as they age – particularly around the belly – and can subsequently become overweight, in a phenomenon commonly known as midlife weight gain.

In fact, it is estimated that the average U.S. adult gains 30 pounds between the ages of 20 and 50, despite the fact that people tend to eat less during this period.

This paradox sparked the interest of a team of researchers from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), who set out to investigate the mechanism behind midlife weight gain.

The researchers were led by Dr. Jay H. Chung, Ph.D., head of the Laboratory of Obesity and Aging Research at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, which is a part of the NIH.

The findings were published in the journal Cell Metabolism.