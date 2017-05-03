Gluten is a protein commonly found in grains such as rye, barley, and wheat. For patients with celiac disease, avoiding gluten is a good idea because the protein causes them to experience intestinal problems. However, should the rest of us do the same? A new study investigates the impact of gluten consumption in people without celiac disease.

Share on Pinterest Researchers warn that a gluten-free diet may lower the intake of whole grains that keep the heart healthy.

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder that affects more than 3 million people in the United States. Patients with celiac disease develop an intolerance to gluten, as the protein triggers intestinal inflammation.

However, there are also people who do not have celiac disease and avoid gluten all the same. For these individuals, gluten can still cause intestinal symptoms.

The biological basis for this non-celiac gluten sensitivity has not yet been identified, but an increasing number of medical professionals and laypersons are concerned that gluten has negative health effects, from increasing the risk of obesity to developing heart disease.

As a result, more and more people are adopting a gluten-free diet. In fact, since 2009, the number of people who do not have celiac disease but have gone gluten-free has tripled .

A new study, published in The BMJ, investigates the impact of long-term gluten intake in those without celiac disease.

As the authors explain, given that celiac disease has also been linked with a higher risk of coronary heart disease (CHD) – a risk that seems to be lowered by adopting a gluten-free diet – the new study set out to investigate whether or not the long-term consumption of gluten correlates with CHD.