Eptinezumab significantly decreases the impact of chronic migraine on daily functioning at weeks 4 through 12 following a single infusion, according to results reported at the 2017 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting, held in Boston, MA.

The phase IIb study evaluated changes in scores on the Headache Impact Test-6 (HIT-6) from baseline to week 12 in chronic migraine (CM) patients achieving ≥75%, ≥50 percent, ≥25 percent, and <25 percent response rate (RR) following a single intravenous infusion of eptinezumab, 300 milligrams, 100 milligrams, 30 milligrams, or 10 milligrams, or placebo.

The RR was measured as the reduction in migraine days per month.

Dr. Richard Lipton, of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, and colleagues reported the findings.

Eptinezumab, formerly called ALD403, is an investigational monoclonal antibody.

The analysis included 588 adults with CM who were randomized to eptinezumab or placebo. All patients had headaches on ≥15 of every 28 days, including ≥5 migraine attacks and ≥8 migraine days.

Subjects completed HIT-6 questionnaires at randomization and again at 4 and 12 weeks. HIT-6 provides a validated measure of headache impact on daily functioning through questions such as: “In the past 4 weeks, how often did headaches limit your ability to concentrate on work or daily activities?”