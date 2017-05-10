Previous research has suggested that a low level of vitamin D may raise the risk of asthma, dermatitis, and certain allergies. A new study looks at the genetic data available to see if genetic variations support the conclusions of previous research.

New research indicates that low levels of vitamin D are not linked to atopic diseases.

Some previous studies have associated low circulating levels of vitamin D with an increased risk of asthma, atopic dermatitis, and higher levels of total immunoglobulin E (IgE).

A team of researchers – led by Dr. Brent Richards, of the McGill University and the Lady Davis Institute at the Jewish General Hospital, both in Montreal, Canada – set out to determine whether or not there is a genetic background to these alleged correlations.

As the authors of the new study explain, atopy is a term that refers to a predisposition to allergic diseases including asthma and atopic dermatitis, or eczema. Atopy usually presents itself with elevated IgE levels – a type of immunoglobulin that serves to protect against parasitic infections.

The studies that correlated low vitamin D with increased IgE levels and associated disease risk were observational, the authors of the new research point out. Given that vitamin D deficiency affects over 40 percent of the population of the United States and is easy to remedy with supplements, the alleged correlation between low vitamin D and allergic disorders could be a matter of public health, the authors write.

In this context, Dr. Richards and team decided to investigate the genetic data available. The results were published in the journal PLOS Medicine.