Atrial fibrillation is a common form of heart abnormality, and patients who have it are often prescribed anticoagulants, or blood thinners. New research suggests that dementia rates increase in patients with atrial fibrillation whose anticoagulation treatment is delayed.

Atrial fibrillation (A-fib) is the most common form of heart arrhythmia – or irregular heartbeat – and it can sometimes cause more serious heart conditions, such as blood clots, stroke, and even heart failure.

The American Heart Association (AHA) estimate that, in the United States, there are around 2.7 million adults currently living with A-fib. The AHA also report that if left untreated, A-fib can double a person’s chances of heart-related deaths and increase the risk of stroke by up to fivefold.

Dementia is also a widespread condition, with 1 in 3 U.S. seniors estimated to die with the disease.

A new, large-scale study connects the two conditions. Researchers at the Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute in Salt Lake City, UT, investigate the link between dementia rates and the timeframe for administering blood thinners – a common form of treatment for patients with A-fib.

The findings were presented at Heart Rhythm 2017, the Heart Rhythm Society’s 38th Annual Scientific Sessions, held in Chicago, IL.