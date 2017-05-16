Contrary to popular belief, heart disease is not just a “male” problem; the condition is the leading cause of death among both men and women. New research examines the link between a woman’s reproductive history and her risk of cardiovascular disease.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that in the United States, around 610,000 people die of heart disease every year.

Although generally seen as a “man’s condition,” heart disease is the number one cause of death among women as well. The CDC estimate that in 2013, 1 in every 4 female deaths were attributed to heart disease.

Previous research has investigated the link between women’s reproductive history and the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Some studies have shown an association between maternal age and various forms of CVD, from arrhythmia to heart failure.

During pregnancy, a woman’s sex hormones – such as progesterone, estrogens, and cortisol – rise up to 100 times their normal levels. Researchers have therefore suggested that these hormones can affect her risk of developing heart disease, either directly or indirectly, through other pregnancy-related metabolic changes.

Other studies have indicated that women who have their menopause early might also be at an increased risk of heart disease. New research – published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology – seems to further strengthen this link, as researchers find an association between early menopause onset and the risk of heart failure.