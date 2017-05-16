Patients with symptomatic knee osteoarthritis do not benefit from steroid injections, concludes a new study published in JAMA.

Share on Pinterest Steroid injections may offer no benefit for patients with knee OA, researchers suggest.

Study co-author Timothy E. McAlindon, of Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA, and colleagues found that steroid injections administered every 3 months were no better than a placebo for alleviating knee pain in patients with knee osteoarthritis (OA).

In fact, the researchers found that steroid injections actually led to a greater loss in the volume of bone cartilage over 2 years.

Based on their findings, McAlindon and colleagues recommend against the use of steroid injections for the treatment of knee OA.

OA, also referred to as degenerative joint disease, is the most common form of arthritis, affecting more than 30 million adults in the United States.

OA is caused by the breakdown of cartilage, the tissue that covers and protects the ends of bones, and it most commonly affects the joints of the knees, hips, hands, and spine. The “wear and tear” of cartilage can lead to pain, inflammation, and movement problems.

There is currently no cure for OA, but there are treatments that can help to manage symptoms of the condition.

One such treatment that may be recommended is corticosteroid injections; some studies have suggested that these injections may improve pain for patients with knee OA.