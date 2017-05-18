Parkinson’s disease affects about half a million people in the United States. New research identifies biomarkers that could predict the cognitive impairment typical of this neurodegenerative disease.

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is “the second most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s disease,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In the U.S., approximately 50,000 people receive a PD diagnosis every year. Additionally, 500,000 Americans are estimated to be living with PD.

While there is no cure for PD, there are therapies that aim to slow down the advancement of the disease. Usually, however, PD is diagnosed when the symptoms become apparent, by which time the neurons affected have already been lost. This reduces the effectiveness of treatments that aim to delay PD’s progression.

As the National Institutes of Health (NIH) explain, having “measurable indicators” of the disease – or biomarkers – could improve the efficacy of potential treatments, enabling clinicians to diagnose PD earlier on, before it has created irreparable damage. An early detection of the condition would also facilitate clinical trials and allow researchers to test novel therapies.

A new study – published in the journal PLOS One – identifies biomarkers which help predict PD-related cognitive impairment. The new research suggests that the biomarkers identified could predict who among those diagnosed with PD will develop cognitive decline in the first 3 years after diagnosis.

The study was led by Dr. Daniel Weintraub, from the University of Pennsylvania, PA, and received funding from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke – part of the NIH – and the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.