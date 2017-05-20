Whether we are using alcohol as an excuse for bad behavior or just think we are much more fun when we drink, most of us seem to believe that our personality changes drastically when we are intoxicated. However, new research suggests that this is not the case.

Share on Pinterest Our “drunk” personality is not that different from our normal one, study suggests.

Researchers from the University of Missouri in Columbia set out to examine the extent to which drinking alters our personality.

The new study – published in the journal Clinical Psychological Science – suggests that drinking does not change our behavior as dramatically as we think.

The first author of the study is psychological scientist Rachel Winograd, of the University of Missouri-St. Louis and of the Missouri Institute of Mental Health.

Winograd and colleagues gathered 156 participants who were asked to fill in a survey detailing their typical drinking patterns and reported on how they perceive their “sober” and “drunk” personalities.

Participants were then invited to the laboratory in groups of three to four friends of the same gender, where researchers took breathalyzer measurements at baseline, as well as weight and height measurements. A breathalyzer is a device that measures blood alcohol levels using a person’s breath.

Then, half of the participants consumed alcohol over a period of 15 minutes. They drank vodka and mixers in combinations tailored to their body weight, designed to raise the blood alcohol concentration (BAC) to approximately .09.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, it is illegal to drive across the United States when BAC levels are .08 or higher, as this is the official level at which drivers are considered to be intoxicated.

After 15 minutes, the groups participated in a series of fun activities meant to engage certain personality traits and bring out specific behaviors.

Participants had their personalities measured at two points during the study, while outside observers video-recorded their behavior. The recordings were later used to carry out assessments of each individual’s personality.