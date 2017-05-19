People looking to lose weight should try to give meals their full attention rather than eat while doing something else, such as watching television or working. So suggests a new study that evaluated the effect of being more mindful about eating in a weight management program. Share on Pinterest Recent research has shown that combining mindful eating and participating in a weight loss program can help people to lose significantly more weight. The study – led by Carolyn Dunn, a professor and nutrition specialist at North Carolina (NC) State University in Raleigh – is being presented at this year’s European Congress on Obesity, held in Porto, Portugal. Prof. Dunn and colleagues evaluated the effectiveness of increasing mindful eating in an online weight management program called Eat Smart, Move More, Weigh Less (ESMMWL), developed by NC State University and the NC Division of Public Health. Obesity is a global public health problem that affects more than twice as many people today as it did in 1980. According to estimates for 2014, more than 1.9 billion adults worldwide are thought to be overweight, including 600 million with obesity. In fact, most people now live in regions of the world where obesity is a bigger killer than being underweight. Obesity is a major public health concern not only because it reduces quality of life, but also because it raises the risk of poor mental health and chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and some cancers. In the United States, where more than 1 in 3 adults (37 percent) have obesity, the condition is a huge burden on the economy. The total medical bill for treating obesity in the U.S. in 2008 came to $147 billion.

Focus on food and eating Although it is preventable, obesity is not an easy problem to solve; many causes and contributing factors – including behavior, environment, and genetic predisposition – work together to initiate and maintain the disease. Individual behavior affects diet, amount of physical activity or inactivity, and medication use. Environmental factors – such as availability of a range of foods, opportunity for physical activity, education, and food marketing – also have a big impact. Mindfulness is a type of Buddhist meditation during which a person focuses on their present thoughts, feelings, and sensations, and what is in their environment “right now.” An important feature of mindfulness is to pay attention without judgement or evaluation – there is no right or wrong thought or feeling, there is only the awareness of what it is right now. Mindfulness entered the mainstream as a therapeutic practice in the 1980s through the work of people such as Jon Kabat-Zinn and his Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction program at the University of Massachusetts Medical School in Worcester, where there is now a Center for Mindfulness. In his book Coming to Our Senses, Kabat-Zinn writes that when we pay mindful attention to the sense of taste, “even the simplest of foods provide a universe of sensory experience.”