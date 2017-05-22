While there is evidence to support older adults taking statins for secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease – such as to prevent a second heart attack or stroke – there is limited evidence on the risks and benefits of this age group taking the cholesterol-lowering medication to prevent a first cardiovascular event. Now, an analysis of data from a clinical trial that compares it with usual care finds no benefit in use of a statin for primary prevention in older adults with high blood pressure and moderately high cholesterol.

Benjamin H. Han, an assistant professor in the Department of Medicine at New York University School of Medicine, NY, and colleagues report their findings in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine.

Statins are a class of drugs that are used to lower blood levels of cholesterol, most of which is made in the liver.

While the body needs some cholesterol, if levels in the blood are too high, they can promote the buildup of plaque in artery walls, raising the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Statins work by lowering the liver’s production of cholesterol and helping it to remove cholesterol from the bloodstream.

In 2016, the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) issued new guidelines for the use of statins in primary prevention of cardiovascular disease (such as to prevent a first heart attack or stroke).

The USPSTF say that the guidelines do not include recommendations for adults over the age of 75 because there is insufficient evidence for this age group.