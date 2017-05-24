Of all cancers, people with lung cancer are at greatest risk of committing suicide, finds new research presented at the American Thoracic Society’s 2017 international conference.

Compared with suicide rates in the three most common types of non-skin cancer, lung cancer-associated suicide rates are significantly higher.

According to the American Cancer Society, excluding skin cancer, lung cancer is the second most common form of cancer in the United States and the leading cause of cancer-associated death for both men and women.

The symptoms of lung cancer are not often noticed until it has spread throughout the lungs or to other parts of the body. Due to the lack of symptoms in the early stages, the outlook for lung cancer is not as good as some other cancer types.

Lung cancer survival rates vary widely and depend on how early the condition is diagnosed, how far it has spread, and the person’s general health at the time of diagnosis. Early diagnosis can make a significant difference to survival rates.

Previous research has reported that the social and psychological distresses connected with a cancer diagnosis can sometimes lead to an increase in the number of suicides compared with the general population.

In the new study, researchers aimed to explore suicide rates specifically associated with lung cancer compared with the general population, as well as with the three most common non-skin types of cancer: breast, prostate, and colorectal.

Mohamed Rahouma, a post-doctoral cardiothoracic research fellow at Weill Cornell Medical College and New York-Presbyterian Hospital, both in New York, led the research.

Rahouma and his fellow investigators used a large national database called the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) Program of the National Cancer Institute to analyze cancer-associated suicide deaths. SEER provides data on cancer statistics to try to decrease cancer burden among the U.S. population.

Suicide deaths were evaluated among 3,640,229 patients in the SEER database for all cancer types, and individually for lung, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers.