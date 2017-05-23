Numerous studies have documented the potential health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids, which include a reduced risk of diabetes, obesity, asthma, and even heart disease. Now, researchers have found that omega-3 could also help to weaken the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes, which is responsible for the life-threatening infection listeriosis.

Prof. Birgitte Kallipolitis, of the University of Southern Denmark in Odense, and colleagues found that omega-3 fatty acids deactivate the genes responsible for the virulence of L. monocytogenes, leaving the bacterium vulnerable to attack.

“It’s interesting that naturally occurring, completely harmless and actually healthy fatty acids can be used to suppress dangerous bacteria such as listeria,” says Prof. Kallipolitis. “The long-term perspective is that it may prove possible to develop new treatment methods – not only against Listeria, but also against other dangerous bacteria that are currently resistant to antibiotics.”

The researchers recently reported their results in the journal Research in Microbiology.

L. monocytogenes is a genus of Listeria bacteria. It is the cause of listeriosis, a potentially deadly infection that affects around 1,600 people and kills around 260 in the United States every year.

Pregnant women, elderly adults, and individuals with a weakened immune system are at greatest risk for listeriosis.

Eating foods contaminated with L. monocytogenes is the primary cause of infection. High-risk foods include unpasteurized milk and dairy products, soft cheeses such as feta and Brie, and pre-prepared deli meats.