Fathers’ brains react differently to daughters than sons, according to a study published in the journal Behavioral Neuroscience. The research reveals that the gender of a child may influence the daily interactions of a father.

Previous studies that examine gender differences in caregiving have been mostly conducted in mothers, and not in fathers.

The new study set out to investigate whether fathers’ neural responses differ depending on whether they have a son or a daughter, and if the observed behavioral differences relate to gender differences.

Jennifer Mascaro, Ph.D., an assistant professor of family and preventative medicine at the Emory School of Medicine in Atlanta, GA, led the research with collaborators from Emory University and the University of Arizona in Tucson.

Parenting studies conducted in laboratories are often biased due to participants either giving answers to questions that they think they are expected to provide, or because they are unaware of their own behavior at home. The researchers overcome this hurdle by using a small, hand-held computer clipped onto the belts of fathers to monitor real-world paternal behavior.

The device was used for 1 day at the weekend and 1 weekday, and it was switched on to record sound for 50 seconds every 9 minutes. The study participants included 52 fathers of toddlers, including 30 girls and 22 boys, from the Atlanta area. Although some of the participants had more than one child, the data studied focused on their interactions with one son or one daughter.

Mascaro and team also asked the fathers to charge the device in their child’s room to pick up any interactions between the father and toddler overnight.

“People act shockingly normal when they are wearing it,” says Mascaro. “They kind of forget they are wearing it, or they say to themselves, what are the odds it’s on right now.”

Fathers’ brain response to their child was analyzed through functional MRI brain scans. They were shown an image of an unknown child, an unknown adult, and then their child with sad, happy, and neutral facial expressions to detect their neural response.