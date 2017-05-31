Ketamine is commonly prescribed to help alleviate post-surgery delirium and pain, but a new, multicenter trial suggests that the drug may be useless in treating these symptoms.

Share on Pinterest New research indicates that, contrary to popular opinion, ketamine is not effective in treating surgery-induced pain or delirium.

A team of anesthesiologists from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO, and the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor set out to investigate the benefits of ketamine for patients who have recently undergone surgery.

It is currently believed that ketamine is useful for the prevention of post-surgery pain and delirium. For this reason, medical professionals – especially those who wish to avoid using opioid drugs such as morphine – routinely prescribe the drug.

Opioids are known to reduce severe pain, but many patients who use them go on to develop an addiction disorder, particularly if they use them over a longer period of time.

The team was co-led by researcher Dr. George A. Mashour, Ph.D., an professor of anesthesiology at the University of Michigan Medical School, and Michael S. Avidan, first author of the study, and a professor of surgery and of anesthesiology at Washington University.

Explaining the context of their new research, Avidan says, “In recent years, there’s been a big increase in the amount of ketamine given in the operating room because clinicians are trying to prevent pain after surgery without relying on opioid drugs.”