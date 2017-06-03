Even in the hardest of times, laughter has a steadfast ability to bring people together. A new study reveals how laughter affects the brain, which may help to explain why having a giggle plays such an important role in social bonding.

Researchers say that laughing releases 'feel good hormones,' which may strengthen social bonding.

Researchers from Finland and the United Kingdom found that social laughter triggers the release of endorphins – often referred to as “feel good hormones” – in brain regions responsible for arousal and emotion.

Endorphins are peptides that interact with opioid receptors in the brain to help relieve pain and trigger feelings of pleasure.

What is more, the study revealed that the more opioid receptors people have in brain regions associated with the processing of emotions, the more they engage in social laughter.

“Our results highlight that endorphin release induced by social laughter may be an important pathway that supports formation, reinforcement, and maintenance of social bonds between humans,” says study co-author Prof. Lauri Nummenmaa, of the Turku PET Centre at the University of Turku in Finland.

The researchers recently reported their results in The Journal of Neuroscience.