Feeding one egg per day to children aged 6 to 9 months for 6 months could almost halve the prevalence of stunted growth, a new study finds.

Stunted growth is defined as impaired growth and development caused by poor nutrition in early life, particularly in the first 1,000 days.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) , “Children are defined as stunted if their height-for-age is more than two standard deviations below the WHO Child Growth Standards median.”

While the number of children affected by stunting declined between 2000 and 2016, the condition still affects nearly 1 in 4 children worldwide who are under the age of 5 years.

Stunted growth is most common in South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, with around 35.8 percent and 34.5 percent of children affected in these regions, respectively.

Previous studies have suggested that introducing eggs to the diets of children in developing countries could help to reduce the burden of stunted growth.

The new study – led by Lora Iannotti of the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, MO – provides further evidence of the growth benefits of eggs, after finding that feeding one egg per day to young children for 6 months may reduce their risk of stunting.

The findings were recently reported in the journal Pediatrics.