While the majority of adults are able to avoid serious illness as a result of Listeria infection, some individuals – such as expectant mothers and people with weakened immune systems – are at high risk. A new study, however, suggests that gut bacteria may hold the key to preventing Listeria infection.

Researchers from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York identified four species of gut bacteria that reduced the growth of the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes in mice, but they suggest that much of this beneficial bacteria may be eliminated by antibiotic use.

Study co-leader Simone Becattini and colleagues say that their findings indicate that colonizing patients’ guts with the four bacterial species though probiotics could help to stave off Listeria infection.

The results were recently published in The Journal of Experimental Medicine.

L. monocytogenes is the bacterium that causes listeriosis, a potentially fatal infection that affects around 1,600 people in the United States every year.

Symptoms of listeriosis may include headache, fever, diarrhea, muscle aches, and fatigue. In severe cases, the infection may lead to septicemia, meningitis, and even death.

Listeria infection is most commonly caused by consumption of contaminated dairy products such as soft cheeses, though infection has also been linked to deli meats, melon, and raw sprouts.