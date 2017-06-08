Cirrhosis, or chronic liver disease, is a serious condition and a leading cause of death among people across the United States. To prevent it, new research recommends that we simply take a break and enjoy a cup of tea.

Chronic liver disease currently ranks as the 12th leading cause of death in the U.S., with almost 32,000 people dying from it every year.

Liver-related death is often the result of cirrhosis. Although a large number of cirrhosis cases are caused by long-term alcohol consumption, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) can also lead to cirrhosis.

Fortunately, there are quite a few things that we can do to protect our liver. Apart from avoiding alcohol, maintaining an active, healthy lifestyle may ward off obesity, which is a risk factor for a fatty liver.

New research, published in the Journal of Hepatology, adds a couple of new preventive factors to the list: tea and coffee. A team of scientists led by Sarwa Darwish Murad, Ph.D., a hepatologist at the Erasmus MC University Medical Center in Rotterdam in the Netherlands, set out to examine the impact of coffee and tea consumption on liver health.

Dr. Murad explains the motivation behind the research: